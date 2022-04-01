Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

PRU opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

