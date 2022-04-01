Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

