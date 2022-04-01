CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 2.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $161.34 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

