Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives $134.33 Average PT from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

