CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBZ. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE CBZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

