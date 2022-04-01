CB Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

