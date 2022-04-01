Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.55

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 57388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

