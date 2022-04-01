Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 84,466 shares of company stock worth $3,364,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

