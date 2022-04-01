Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

