Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 29,278 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,677,336.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.