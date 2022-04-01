CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 4,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.