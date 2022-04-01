Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $39.17 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00210819 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.83 or 0.00420399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,258,602,060 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,131,539 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

