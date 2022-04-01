Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.