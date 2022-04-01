Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

