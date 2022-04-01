Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

CPRI stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

