Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.