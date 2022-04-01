Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Purchases $17,857.50 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $17,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

