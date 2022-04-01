Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Purchases $17,857.50 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $17,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
