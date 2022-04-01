Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,363. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.