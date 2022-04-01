Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $228.58. 3,455,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $204.24 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

