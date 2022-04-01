Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

