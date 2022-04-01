Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 2,066,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,698. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

