Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 332,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $60.34. 98,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

