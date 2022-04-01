Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 538,790 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 538,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

