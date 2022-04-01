Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 538,790 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 538,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000.
NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.