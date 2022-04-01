Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGEMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capgemini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

