Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $60.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

