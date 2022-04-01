Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 63,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

