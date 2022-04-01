Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 30,080 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42.
About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)
