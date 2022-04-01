Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $45.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 506,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

