Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $78.49. Approximately 439,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,954,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

