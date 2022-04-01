Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Strix Group (LON:KETL) Target Price to GBX 300

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 198.11 ($2.60) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.24. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.69 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £409.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

