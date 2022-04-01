Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.28. The firm has a market cap of £70.57 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.
