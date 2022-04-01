Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.28. The firm has a market cap of £70.57 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

