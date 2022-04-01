Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of VLTA opened at $3.05 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

