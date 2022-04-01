Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
CANF stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83.
About Can-Fite BioPharma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.