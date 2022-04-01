Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 9,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,584. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.