Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.40. 1,409,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,974. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

