Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.