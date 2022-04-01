CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

