CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.