Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,978. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

