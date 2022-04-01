Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

CADE stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

