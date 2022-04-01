Bytom Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00271315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,010,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,204,981 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.