BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

BWXT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,280. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

