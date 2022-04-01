BTC Lite 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (BTCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $17,328.04 and $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

