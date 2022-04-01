Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Down to $67.67

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.67, but opened at $65.88. Bruker shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 3,531 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

