Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $83.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 25,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. Bruker has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.