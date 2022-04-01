Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

