Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $226.32 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

