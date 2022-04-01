Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.