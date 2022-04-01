Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $234.90 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

