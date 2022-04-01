Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $667.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.93. The stock has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

